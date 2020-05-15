CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a motel in Gaffney, the coroner says.
Coroner Dennis Fowler says that the two male subjects were found by employees at the Red Roof Inn located along New Painter Drive this morning just after 11:00 a.m.
“Housekeeping employees attempted to enter the room for cleaning and found the night latch in place. When management gained access to the room, the subjects were found unresponsive. It appears they died within a short time of each other early Thursday afternoon. They checked in on May 9 according to motel records. I have ordered autopsies that will be performed Monday to assist with the investigation,” Fowler said.
Fowler has not released the identities yet, until next of kin can be notified.
Gaffney PD confirms this is in their jurisdiction and are investigating.
