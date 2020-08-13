ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner revealed Thursday afternoon that the man killed in a gun-battle with deputies on Tuesday, which also claimed the life of a K-9 officer, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the dead.
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday following a chase on Clemson Boulevard that deputies called off because the suspect was driving too dangerously.
Shore said Bryan Hamilton Jr., 21, of Greer was driving the car and with a 16-year-old female inside. That vehicle soon crashed into a yellow cab, and right after the crash, Shore said Hamilton and the girl ran from the car and into a wooded area near Lowes.
Deputies and K-9 Roscoe pursued and the shooting happened within seconds of Roscoe engaging the suspects.
Shore said as soon as Roscoe engaged, deputies heard a female scream.
An instant later, Sheriff Chad McBride said deputies saw the silhouette of a man brandishing a gun followed by a muzzle flash when Hamilton fired a shot.
Deputies returned fire and Roscoe was hit by friendly fire.
Roscoe passed away at the hospital the next day.
Hamilton died at the scene. Shore said Hamilton only fired one shot. He was also hit by gunfire from deputies, but those wounds were determined to be post-mortem.
The 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital. Shore did not disclose her condition.
SLED is investigating.
PREVIOUSLY - Sheriff: K-9 Roscoe has died after shooting; suspect killed, another injured after ‘ambushing’ deputies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.