ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies say a man wielding a knife was shot by a deputy at least one time Friday night, and the coroner says the man has since passed away.
Dispatch initially confirmed an active scene on Evergreen Street and that Anderson County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency. We received this confirmation around 11:55 p.m.
We later heard from Sgt. JT Foster with more details. According to Foster, deputies were responding to a 911 hang-up in the area around 11:44 p.m., and found a man armed with a knife. Foster says the suspect aggressively approached a deputy aggressively. At that point, Foster says the deputy fired, striking the suspect at least once.
We later learned on scene from county coroner Greg Shore the man, who has not been identified, later passed away. Shore did note the man was the homeowner of the house deputies were called to.
Foster says the deputy was not injured, and that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate the incident.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.