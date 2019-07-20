PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner said one person died in a house fire Saturday morning.
According to Coroner Greg Shore, his office received the call around 6:30 a.m. in response to a fire at a residence along Mountain Springs Road in Piedmont.
When Shore arrived, he said crews with Center Rock and Starr Fire Departments were on scene working to tame the blaze. Paramedics with MedShore were also on scene assisting the injured.
One person suffered from smoke inhalation, while an elderly family member living next door was transported to AnMed Health.
According to Shore, a male victim unfortunately didn't make it. His identity has yet to be released.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We're working to learn more.
