GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people passed away as a result of an accident along Fairview Road Tuesday afternoon.
According to troopers, the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near New Harrison Bridge Road. They say the driver of a 1990 BMW four-door and their passenger were driving south on Fairview Road when they were struck head-on by a 2000 Chevrolet truck.
Troopers say the driver and passenger in the BMW passed away. The driver of the truck was transported to an area hospital for their injuries.
Later Tuesday night, the Greenville County Coroner identified the deceased as 66-year-old Robert Hamilton of Simpsonville and 4-year-old Alex Rogers.
The coroner says both Hamilton and Rogers were related.
The accident remains under investigation by both the Greenville County Coroner's Office and SCHP. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
