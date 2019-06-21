PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County coroner said two deaths are being investigated after deputies were called to shooting Friday morning at an address in Piedmont.
Deputies said the shooting happened on Astalot Drive just before 11 a.m.
Coroner Greg Shore said the victims were a man and a woman.
Captain Andy Tribble said one victim was found inside the house and another was found outside.
EMS pronounced both victims dead at the scene.
A third person at the scene was taken into custody and is being interviewed by deputies, Tribble said.
Deputies were working to obtain search warrants before they can begin processing the crime scene.
The case is being investigated as a double homicide.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
