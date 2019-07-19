OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County coroner says a man took his own life after drowning on Lake Hartwell Friday afternoon.
Chief Charlie King with Oconee County Emergency Management earlier confirmed that a body was found along the shore near Lynnhaven Drive upon arrival. Since then, SCDNR and OCSO have taken over the investigation.
Later on in the evening, the coroner's office identified the person a 53-year-old man from Seneca, found floating in the Martin Creek Basin of the lake. Coroner Karl Addis says the man's death appears to be a suicide as it happened near his home.
