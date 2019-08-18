SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A man has died after being shot during a confrontation in a Lowe's parking lot Sunday afternoon.
Spartanburg county dispatchers first confirmed a response call was requested to Lowe's Home Improvement on E. Blackstock Road.
Spartanburg PD said it was not an active shooter situation, but rather a fight between two individuals that escalated in the parking lot and resulted in one being shot around 2:45 p.m.
The suspect is in custody, police say, and is being interviewed.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional, but later died at the hospital. The coroner later identified the victim as 54-year-old Randall Belk of Roebuck. He passed away around 3:17 p.m.
SPD indicates both Roebuck and the suspect knew each other.
As of writing, no charges have been filed as the investigation is active and ongoing.
Steve Salazar, a spokesperson for Lowe's Home Improvement provided a statement on the incident:
"We are aware of an incident involving two individuals around 2:45 p.m. today in the parking lot of our Spartanburg store, and we are assisting Spartanburg Police with their investigation. We are thankful no Lowe’s associates were involved in the incident that took place outside the store and there were no other reported injuries. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected."
FOX Carolina has reached out to the city for more information.
