GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner announced Saturday morning that a man has passed away after a shooting.
According to Greenville County Coroner Jeff Fowler, his office was called to Woodruff Road around 3 a.m. Saturday in response to a gunshot victim.
Both the Greenville County EMS and Greenville Police Department responded to the initial scene. Upon arrival, a gunshot victim was located and transported to Prisma Greenville Hospital.
Fowler says the victim unfortunately passed away shortly after his arrival at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled to take place May 11 to determine an exact cause of death.
His identity has yet to be announced.
The shooting remains under investigation by both the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville City Police Department.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.