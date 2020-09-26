GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a man's death after they say he died of gunshot wounds at a hospital Saturday afternoon.
GCSO says they were first called to the Highland Square Apartments on Pine Creek Court Ext. at 12:21 p.m. for a possible gunshot victim, but were unable to find a victim upon arrival. However, deputies say an adult male gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital shortly after, but was pronounced deceased there.
The coroner's office later identified the victim as 21-year-old Jermaine Alan Gipson of Greenville. A report from the office indicated he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The investigation is just beginning, but anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME to leave an anonymous tip.
