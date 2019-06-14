BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County coroner says a man has died after drowning in an Upstate river Friday afternoon.
According to Dennis Fowler, the man was found floating in the water about one mile from the Cherokee Falls dam before 2 p.m. by a rescue team with the CKC Fire Department and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Fowler reports the man's friend said he and the victim were were floating in the river earlier in the day, but became separated and the victim went under the water, failing to surface.
SCDNR says the two were floating on a dinghy, and that the separation happened under the Highway 29 bridge.
Fowler notes the water where the body was found was about 15 feet deep.
The name of the victim has not yet been released since next of kin has not been notified yet. An autopsy will be performed by the coroner's office, with Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and SCDNR investigating as well.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.