CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Cherokee County Coroner announced the death of a Chester man at a Gaffney work site Saturday afternoon.
According to Coroner Dennis Fowler, 55-year-old Mickey Ray Stephens fell through the roof of the Meadow Creek Industrial Park's TTI facility, located on Commerce Drive, around 2 p.m.
Fowler says Stephens and two other workers were on the roof, servicing the HVAC unit, when Stephens reportedly stepped through a 2-by-2 duct opening in the roof.
The 55-year-old fell 60 feet to the warehouse facility's concrete floor. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Fowler tells us Stephens was working with Performance Staffing Solutions in Charlotte, NC.
His death is currently under investigation by the coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 29, to assist with the investigation.
