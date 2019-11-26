SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Coroner said a death investigation was underway Tuesday after a man was found dead following a house fire.
Coroner Karl Addis said the fire happened at a house on Lonsdale Street which was reported to be an unoccupied residence.
Addis said the man found inside is believed to be homeless. His identity is currently unknown.
The victim, who is a male, is presumed at this time to be homeless subject.
Addis said he is working with the Seneca Fire Department; Oconee County Sheriff’s Department; Oconee County Fire Investigators & SLED Fire Investigators.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: More than 6 pounds of drugs taken off Greenville streets after new drug unit nabs 2 suspects with Sinaloa ties
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.