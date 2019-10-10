GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County coroner said Thursday a man found dead by Greenville police in a home on Orange Street Wednesday afternoon died from a stab wound
Police said they received a call for a welfare check just after 1 p.m. from concerned co-workers who told officers a man had not been to work in several days.
Police arrived and found the man dead inside the home.
The coroner later identified the man as 44-year-old Reginald Lamont Brownlee.
On Thursday, the coroner said his investigation revealed the cause of death was a stab wound to the abdomen.
Brownlee's death has been ruled a homicide.
