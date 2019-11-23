CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says a man was found fatally shot in the driveway of a Chesnee residence Friday evening.
The coroner's office said 48-year-old Marvin Wade Taylor was found by a relative outside of the home on Pickens Street around 10 p.m. The relative called 911, but Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner's office notes the circumstances surrounding Taylor's death remain under investigation by Cherokee County deputies, who taped off the home and were on scene until early Saturday morning.
An autopsy will be performed to assist with the investigation.
Stay tuned for updates in this case as we get them.
