SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot along Amherst Drive early Friday evening.
Police say when the department responded they located the victim, who was then transported to the hospital by Spartanburg EMS.
Unfortunately, the Spartanburg County Coroner said he passed away at the hospital. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Jason Sashaun Elson of Westview Boulevard in Spartanburg.
Elson died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
At this time, no suspect information is available. The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
