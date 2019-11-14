SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The coroner said a 31-year-old Seneca man who was shot in the head back in July has died.
The coroner said Timothy Phillips died Thursday morning at a long-term care / rehabilitation center located in Spartanburg County.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday to assist with the ongoing law enforcement investigation.
Philips was discovered in a wooded area adjacent to Hope Avenue near Seneca on the morning of July 10 with a gunshot to the head.
Phillips had received ongoing medical treatment since that time.
Marshall Lee Rogers was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the case.
No word yet if Rogers will face upgraded charges.
