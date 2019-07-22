SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A wreck is being investigated by the Lyman Police Department and Spartanburg County Coroner, authorities say.
A collision occurred along E. Wade Hampton Boulevard between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m. on July 20th, where a 62-year-old man named Jose Reinaldo Robinson, was reportedly injured.
Robinson was then transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where he was kept overnight for observation.
He was released the next day, the coroner says.
Robinson then returned via EMS the morning of July 22, where he was pronounced dead just before 9 a.m.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.