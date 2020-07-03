GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a man died Friday afternoon after a car he was working on collapsed onto him.
The office says 38-year-old Jeffery Shane Hollingsworth was working at Import Auto Salvage on E. Wade Hampton Boulevard when it happened around 12:25 p.m. He was working on a vehicle held up in the air when it happened. He was pronounced dead on the scene more than 30 minutes later.
The coroner's office continues to investigate, saying an autopsy is slated for Saturday. Greer P.D., Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office forensic investigators, and OSHA are still investigating.
