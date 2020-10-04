GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner's Office says they're investigating after an entrapped person died in a house fire Saturday afternoon.
According to coroner Dennis Fowler, the fire broke out at 6:26 p.m. at a home along the 700 block of 4th Street. Not many details were initially available but Gaffney City FD's Facebook page confirmed the active investigation.
GCFD notes Cherokee County deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the fire as well. We have reached out to both agencies for comment.
Fowler later released more details, saying 30-year-old Blake Lee Spencer of Gaffney was the man who died. Fowler says a woman who lived at the home said Spencer was trapped in a bedroom when firefighters arrived, and after the fire was put out, his body was found. Fowler says Spencer was visiting the woman, and that she had just lit a wood stove when she smelled smoke. She opened the door to the bedroom where Spencer was, and flames shot out, forcing her away.
Spencer was handicapped and used a wheelchair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.