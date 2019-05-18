ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a man found dead in a wooded area in Easley had been missing for five days.
The office said in a release Saturday that 26-year-old Alex Drew Kelley was discovered by family members near Royal Fern Lane around 11 a.m. after conducting a search near his residence.
The coroner's office says Kelley had been missing since May 13, and that the family had been trying to find him for several days before filing a missing person's report. Investigators believe Kelley had been deceased for two or three days.
Investigators believe foul play is not involved, and the investigation is still ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for May 20 to determine the official cause of death.
