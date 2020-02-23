UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Union County Coroner's Office says a man who was shot Sunday afternoon died later in the evening.
Union County sheriff David Taylor first confirmed an arrest was made after a fight resulted in shots being fired on Sunday afternoon.
Dispatch says the fight happened along South Street, in the Buffalo area of Union.
According to sheriff Taylor, deputies arrived just after 1:00 p.m. and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The male victim was immediately transported to the local hospital for treatment.
The suspect was identified as 45-year-old John Robert Arnette. Arnette was charged with attempted murder. However, those charges are likely to be upgraded.
The coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Christopher Hall. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, February 25.
This case is still under investigation. Stay with us as we learn more.
