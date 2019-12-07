ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting along Airline Road in Anderson, Saturday evening.
Deputies responded to the call just after 5:45 p.m. On scene, deputies located a male victim who had been shot at least one time in the head. The victim unfortunately died from his injuries on scene, deputies say.
The coroner's office later identified the man as 41-year-old Mark Leo Striewing, of Anderson, and shed more light on what lead to his death.
The office says crews responded just before 6 p.m., and found him dead at his home. According to a press release, Striewing was shot during a family domestic altercation.
The office has ruled his death as a homicide, with an autopsy scheduled for Monday, December 9.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Forensics Investigators continue their investigation.
