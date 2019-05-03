GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Friday evening shooting in Gaffney has turned fatal after the Cherokee County coroner confirmed early Saturday morning that the victim passed away.
Dispatchers earlier confirmed to FOX Carolina an investigation was underway at Coach Hill Drive, off of Filter Plant Road. Cherokee County sheriff Steven Mueller later confirmed to us the investigation was for a shooting.
Sheriff Mueller later confirmed to FOX Carolina the call came in at 9:06 p.m. and that they found a 27-year-old man lying in the road, suffering from possibly life-threatening injuries.
Coroner Dennis Fowler later said that the victim, identified as Jerry Lee Scalf, passed away on the scene. Fowler's report says Scalf was standing in the roadway when another person approached him and began shooting. Scalf was struck by gunfire and collapsed, per the report.
Mueller says witnesses gave his deputies detailed descriptions of a person of interest in the case, and were able to quickly find the man. Mueller says that person gave chase on foot but was quickly taken into custody.
Mueller notes the victim and suspect have negative history and have gotten into verbal altercations before.
CCSO is working on getting search warrants for the property where the shooting happened. Mueller thanked witnesses for helping officers track down the person of interest.
Fowler says an autopsy will be performed to assist deputies in their investigation.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
