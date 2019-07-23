Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner said Tuesday that a missing man was found dead Monday.
Police said detectives with the Greer Police Department were conducting a search for an active case when the body was found along New Woodruff Road.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the deceased was identified as Bobby Lee Bishop, 24.
Clevenger said Bishop was last seen on July 1 but estimates the time of death to be 9:44 a.m. Monday. Bishop did not die from natural causes but Clevenger said the cause of death was being withheld pending further investigation.
Greer police said detectives are still actively working on the investigation.
PREVIOUSLY - Police looking for missing Greer man, Bobby Bishop, last seen July 1
