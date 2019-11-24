GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A death investigation is underway in Greenville County after a body was found in a creek, near the 300 block of Creekside Drive, the coroner's office alerted media on Sunday afternoon.
The coroner was unable to determine if it is suspicious at the moment, but an investigation is underway.
The man was eventually identified as 31-year-old Carlos Visoso Gonzalez of Greenville. The coroner notes Gonzalez was reported missing about a month ago, on October 26.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, November 25.
