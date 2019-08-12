CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County coroner says a man who was injured in a collision on July 28 has passed away.
According to the coroner's office, 49-year-old Walter J. Holden Jr. of Gaffney was driving on Floyd Baker Boulevard around 6 a.m. that day when the coroner confirms he was struck by a vehicle. Holden was on a moped, and taken to the ICU at Spartanburg Medical Center with multiple body trauma.
However, Holden passed away Sunday, August 11 at 9:50 a.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
