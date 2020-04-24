GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a motorcyclist has died after a collision in Greer Friday evening.
The office says they were summoned around 6:15 p.m. to the scene on W. Wade Hampton Boulevard, near the Popeye's. According to coroner Jeff Fowler, the motorcyclist died on the scene. As of writing, their identity has not been released.
Greer PD later confirmed the collision happened near the intersection with W. Poinsett Street, and that the motorcycle collided with an SUV.
As of writing, all Spartanburg-bound lanes of W. Wade Hampton Blvd. are shut down, between S. Buncombe Road and W. Poinsett Street. Updates from Greer PD on social media will indicate when the lanes are re-opened.
