UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union Public Safety say a homicide investigation is underway at a home along Woodlawn Avenue Friday night.
Capt. Kevin Powers, patrol captain and public information officer for UPS, says officers were dispatched to the home around 6:13 p.m. for a report of a possible deceased person. Officers got inside the home and confirmed the discovery of a dead person within. The scene was then secured and investigators were notified.
While the cause of death is not immediately known, Powers says the case is being investigated as a homicide until evidence proves otherwise. Powers further confirmed the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had been requested to investigate.
The Union County Coroner's Office eventually identified the victim as Michael Land Sr. of Union. His family later provided photos for us, revealing he made his living landscaping and gave back to the community. Some of his acts included a free back to school bash for local kids, getting them school supplies, and more.
Stay tuned for updates.
