GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff and the Coroner's Office are investigating a scene that unfolded along Pine Creek Drive near Saint John Methodist Church Tuesday evening, after a body was found inside a burning vehicle.
Dispatch confirmed that Gantt Fire Department called to report the body found after responding to the fire.
On Wednesday, we got more information from the coroner's office. According to their report, a man was found dead inside the burning school bus, which the report notes was abandoned and disabled.
Per the coroner's office, crews pulled the man outside of the bus while extinguishing the fire, but were unable to revive him.
The man was later revealed to be 42-year-old Raymond Alan Decker of Elmira, New York.
The cause of death was carbon monoxide intoxication, but the manner of death is pending investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.