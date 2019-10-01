PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner confirmed his office is investigating the death of a child in the Pendleton area Tuesday afternoon.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said their deputies were called to a residence along Kirk Lane around 4:00 a.m. in response to an unresponsive 3-month-old.
The young child was transported to an area hospital, where they were unfortunately pronounced deceased.
Coroner Greg Shore says the child passed away after falling into cardiac arrest in the early morning hours.
The Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force, consisting of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, South Carolina Department of Social Services and the Anderson County Office of the Coroner advised that they do not suspect foul play in the infant’s death and an autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow.
