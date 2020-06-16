ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner confirms his office is on scene after a body was found behind a business Tuesday afternoon.
While details remain limited, Coroner Greg Shore says the body was found behind a business along S. Main Street by the property owner.
Shore says the victim is an adult male, and their body may have been there for several weeks - though further examination is needed.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
2 former Clemson players on ballot for College Football Hall of Fame
7-Eleven is canceling this year's Free Slurpee Day in July due to coronavirus pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.