GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner confirmed his office had been called to a scene along Allen Street after a body was found Saturday afternoon.
According to Deputy Coroner Kent Dill, a deceased person was found in a vehicle outside the Spinx gas station on Allen Street in Greenville County.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they had investigators on scene, working to learn more.
Dill said the body was found in the passenger side of the car.
Other details were not immediately available.
