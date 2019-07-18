PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A building has collapsed along Water lake Drive in the Sunset Community of Pickens County, officials confirmed.
Kandy Kelly, the Pickens County Coroner confirmed that her office has been called to the scene, and two people are confirmed dead.
Two other individuals have been rushed to the hospital, officials say.
Pickens Co. Emergency Management officials say the house was under construction when a heavy thunderstorm rolled through. The wind from the storm caused the unstable structure to collapse.
All four individuals were construction workers, working on the home, officials say.
Power outages have been reported in the community.
This is an active scene, so details are limited.
Emergency officials are responding to the scene.
