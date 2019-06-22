SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies responded to a scene at Pauline General Store along Highway 56 late Friday night.
Deputies found a male lying in the parking lot with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound.
Witnesses and bystanders also directed deputies to another male on scene who was determined to be the shooter.
He was detained by deputies and later transported to the Sheriff's Office for questioning.
Deputies believe this to be an isolated incident between the two subjects, so there is no known threat to the community.
The victim of the shooting unfortunately passed away, the coroner says.
The coroner identified him as Jimmy Harold Wood, 52, of Stone Station Road.
