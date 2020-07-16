GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after a person was shot Thursday night.
We received a tip about the scene before 10 p.m., and reached out to GPD. Sgt. Jonathan Bragg later confirmed to us GPD was investigating the case on Catlin Circle, in the Nicholtown community.
The county coroner's office confirmed to us around 10:40 p.m. that one person had died in reference to the shooting.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
