SWAT situation on Old Furnace Road

SWAT is on scene of a home in Spartanburg County Tuesday, May 7. 

 Ashton Frager, FOX Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies, and SWAT team members were on scene of a situation along Old Furnace Road Tuesday night. 

Crews had surrounded a home in the Boiling Springs area of Spartanburg County. 

Though details are still limited, the Spartanburg County Coroner later confirmed his office was called to the scene around 11 p.m. 

At least one person has been confirmed dead, though the cause of death remains unknown. Coroner Rusty Clevenger says there were others injured, but was unsure of how many or their conditions. 

We're working to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates. 

