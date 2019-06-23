ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Coroner announced his office is investigating a shooting that left one young woman dead, and injured two others under the age of 20.
According to a press release from the coroner, investigators were called to a home on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call that three people had been shot.
The Anderson Police Department, Anderson City Fire and Medshore EMS responded to the scene. Upon arrival, first responders found three victims under the age of 18 suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
All three were transported to AnMed Health Medical Center - Emergency Department.
Coroner Greg Shore said one of the victims, a 13-year-old girl, unfortunately didn't make it. She was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital.
The other two victims are 11 and 18 years old. Their identities, as well as the deceased, are not being released at this time.
The coroner said that an investigation found the shooting took place at the residence where the victims were discovered. All three were inside the home at the time, and investigators believe the home was shot at by an unknown gunman.
The young teen's death has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25.
The shooting is under investigation by the Anderson County Coroner's Office and the Anderson Police Department.
