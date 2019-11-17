GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A 24--year-old lost their lives Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident, the Greenville County Coroner announced.
The coroner says Otis Trevion Newby was driving a KIA Optima on US-25 when he reportedly traveled off the right side of the roadway. Newby over-corrected, and the coroner says he then found himself off the left side of the road.
He struck a tree, and was tragically ejected from the car - where he passed away on scene.
The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
