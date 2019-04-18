GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a child who went missing with his grandmother on a trip to a Greenville County creek Wednesday is alive, but his grandmother has passed away.
GCSO says 60-year-old Bernette King and 3-year-old Carter Bernhagen left from the 300 block of Sullivan Road around 11 a.m. on a blue "Tar Heel" golf cart.
Around 9:30 p.m. deputies said they found the golf cart had wrecked down an embankment and was submerged in water.
They said they found King deceased and Carter nearby.
The coroner said King's body was found in a wooded area.
Carter was unhurt.
The coroner said Thursday afternoon the King's cause of death was due to heart attack from stress caused by the golf cart crashdue to physiologic stress during golf cart accident."
