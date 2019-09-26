PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a death investigation is continuing after a body was found at a waste processing facility Wednesday afternoon.
Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said the body was discovered at the Waste Industries Piedmont Transfer Station on Estes Plant Road around 1 p.m. The body is believed to have been brought to the facility by a garbage truck.
The man's body was found when garbage from the trucks was being sorted.
Fowler said smaller waste collection trucks empty their loads at the Piedmont facility which are then sorted and compacted before being taken in larger loads to the landfill.
A spokesperson for Waste Industries said because so many companies use their facility, it's difficult to pinpoint where the body may have exactly come from.
Fowler later identified the deceased as 56-year-old Terry Brent Thomas.
An autopsy was performed Thursday and determined a cause of death.
"An autopsy, performed on Thursday September 26, 2019, determined the cause of death to be due to multiple blunt force injuries," Fowler said in an email. "The manner of death remains pending further investigation. The Coroner's Office has estimated that the date of death is September 25, 2019 and time unknown.
Greenville County deputies are also investigating.
Fowler said his office and deputies are now trying to find the location where Thomas was loaded into the garbage truck.
"The investigation includes checking over 170 possible collection locations throughout Greenville and Spartanburg counties," Fowler stated.
