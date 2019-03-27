GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Coroner's office has released the name of a man found dead in a car on Wade Hampton Boulevard Tuesday evening.
According to Greenville County Dispatch, deputies initially responded to the area to check out a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.
The coroner's office on Wednesday identified the deceased as Ernest Eugene Fowler, 58, of Honea Path.
Fowler's car was parked in the parking lot of the shopping center at 2100 Wade Hampton.
The coroner said the nature and manner of death are still under investigation, but the death is not being considered suspicious at this time.
No trauma was found to the body.
