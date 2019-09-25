PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a body was found in a garbage truck Wednesday afternoon.
Deputy Coroner Jeff Fowler said the body was discovered in the truck at the Waste Industries facility on Estes Plant Road around 1 p.m.
Fowler later identified the deceased as 56-year-old Terry Brent Thomas.
Fowler said there were no immediate signs of foul play, but investigators are still working to determine when and how Thomas died.
An autopsy will be performed Thursday to help get those answers.
Greenville County deputies are also investigating.
MORE NEWS - New burial rules seek to extend Arlington Cemetery lifespan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.