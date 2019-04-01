GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office on Monday released the name of a man found dead in a vehicle on Allen Street Saturday afternoon.
According to Deputy Coroner Kent Dill, David Thomas Babb Jr. was found dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle outside the Spinx gas station on Allen Street in Greenville County.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they were also called to investigate.
An autopsy was performed Monday, but Dill said the cause and manner of death are still pending further investigation and test results.
The examination did not reveal any injuries or trauma to Babb's body.
The investigation is ongoing.
