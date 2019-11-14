GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County coroner on Thursday identified the man who was found dead Wednesday on 17th Street near Victor Memorial Veterans Park.
Police said they were called to the park just after 1 p.m. and arrived to find the man deceased.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the deceased as Robert “Butch” Jackson, 47, of Rhett Street in Greer.
No evidence of foul play was found but Clevenger said the cause of death is pending additional toxicological testing and microscopic analysis.
MORE NEWS:
First public hearing begins in the Trump impeachment inquiry
Police locate dog reportedly thrown from parked car in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.