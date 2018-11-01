GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after multiple victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at a hospital Wednesday evening.
Deputies say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, near Highway 123 and White Horse Road.
Lieutenant Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, tells us prior to the shooting, two vehicles pulled up next to each other near the the intersection of White Horse Road and Hwy 123. Deputies say the occupants of both cars knew one another and at some point occupants in both vehicles began firing at each other.
When deputies arrived on scene near that intersection they found one victim inside a vehicle parked in the middle of a road.
During the investigation, deputies learned two more victims showed up at the hospital after also being struck by gunfire.
Thursday morning at 6:44 a.m. the Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the victim found in his vehicle on scene, died after being transported to the hospital.
The coroner identified the deceased as Tyree Lamar Blue, 24, of Jim Logan Court in Greenville.
GCSO notes the investigation is in the early stages and so far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to live Crime Stoppers of Greenville a tip at 23-CRIME.
