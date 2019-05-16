SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner said a man has died after a crash on I-26 Wednesday evening.
According to SCHP's live collision tracker website, the collision in the westbound lanes happened around 8:06 p.m. near mile marker 36.
On Thursday, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Roy Douglas Philson 66, of Carver Mill Road, Spartanburg, died at the scene.
Clevenger said forensic exams will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
