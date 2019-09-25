SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed along North Pine Street in Spartanburg on September 24th, according to troopers.
A driver operating an SUV struck the pedestrian, who was in the road way at the time, around 3:30 p.m.
The pedestrian, now identified as 68-year-old Alice Brenner, of Timothy Heights Drive, was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m.
Troopers will not be filing charges, they say.
