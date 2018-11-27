ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County Coroner has confirmed their office was called to King Street Monday night.
The coroner tells us that 28-year-old Alijah Tpau Moultrie-Fuller died on scene after suffering a gunshot wound around 11:14 p.m. Monday night.
The Anderson Police Department and Anderson County Coroner are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more.
