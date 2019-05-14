SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner said has identified a Landrum woman whose body was found Monday night along a Spartanburg roadway.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the body was found along Charisma Drive behind the former Steak and Ale building.
Clevenger said Tuesday that the deceased was identified as Tiffany Jeanette Robinson, 40, of Laurinda Lane in Landrum.
"The autopsy did not reveal evidence of foul play but other forensic testing will be performed," Clevenger said in a news release.
Clevenger said the time of death appears to be Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.
